PATEROS – A six-hour power outage is planned March 13 in Pateros and the surrounding area.
It is scheduled to start at 12:05 a.m. and continue until around 6 a.m., said Dan Simpson, chief engineer with the Okanogan County Public Utility District.
Maintenance and repairs are planned on equipment on the Brewster-to-Twisp 115-kilovolt transmission line.
Areas affected by the outage include Pateros, Starr Road, Alta Lake and the Methow Valley from Pateros to Carlton. Depending on loading conditions, an attempt will be made to switch customers to alternate substations to restore power, but customers should prepare for an outage, Simpson said.
“For all residents using medical equipment requiring electrical power, you will need to make provisions for a six-hour power outage,” he said.
