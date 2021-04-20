TWISP – A seven-hour power outage is planned tomorrow, April 21, so Okanogan County Public Utility District crews can upgrade lines and equipment for the new Twisp city building.
The outage will run from 11 p.m. April 21 to 6 a.m. tomorrow, April 22, and will affect approximately 150 customers, including businesses, between Highway 20 and Lincoln Street and from North Fourth Avenue North to the city pool.
Residents using medical equipment requiring electrical power are advised to make provisions for a seven-hour power outage, said the PUD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.