EAST WENATCHEE – Surplus capacity electricity from Wells Dam will be sold to Portland General Electric under a power agreement approved May 11 by the Douglas County Public Utility District commission.
District officials said they desire to make the most effective use of the utility’s surplus capacity and the non-carbon attributes from its share of the Wells Hydroelectric Project, and to optimize generating assets in real time.
The commission also authorized an addendum to the 1996 operating and service agreement with the Okanogan County Public Utility District to modify the agreement's services compensation and allow Portland General Electric to act as an agent.
In other business, the board:
-Approved an interlocal cooperative agreement with Chelan County PUD for Chinook brood stock collection at Wells Hatchery. The agreement provides cost savings to both utilities by allowing the Douglas County PUD to defray some of its operating costs at the Wells Hatchery while also providing Chelan PUD with a reliable source of brood stock for its program.
-Authorized a contract change for generator rebuild and unit refurbishment for the Wells Hydroelectric Project. Changes include spare rotor parts, servo motors, lower bracket support crack repairs and machining and replacement rotor pole bodies.
The change will increase the contract by $1.37 million for a total of up to $212.52 million.
-Approved a contract change to upgrade the 300T gantry crane at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. Changes include refurbishing the existing gantry drive gear case assembly.
The change will increase the contract by $61,010, bringing the maximum to $8.16 million. It also extends the completion date to Sept. 30.
-Authorized acceptance of work and final payment to Rogers Machinery under a contract for an air compressor addition at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. All work is complete and meets bid specifications.
-Rescheduled the May 25 commission because of the Memorial Day holiday. The next meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at the district’s East Wenatchee office.
The office is closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 guidance from Gov. Jay Inslee. A conference phone line number will be provided at the top of the draft agenda posted on the district’s website the Friday before the meeting.
