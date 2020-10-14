WENATCHEE – Prescribed burning is planned this fall in several areas of Okanogan County.
“We are taking advantage of favorable weather conditions to start prescribed burning where we can safely do so,” said Rob Allen, forest fire management officer with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. “It is important for us to be proactive when we have these fall burning opportunities.”
More than 3,500 acres of prescribed burning is planned this fall, but fewer acres may be completed if conditions are not favorable, said forest officials. Conditions include correct temperature, wind, fuel moisture and ventilation for smoke.
In Okanogan County, areas slated for prescribed burning include:
-Benzer project, 76 acres, 11 miles southeast of Twisp.
-Upper Rendezvous, 210 acres, eight miles northwest of Winthrop.
-Lost Driveway hand pile burning project, 646 acres adjacent to Mazama.
-Eightmile/Chewuch project, 17 acres, five miles north of Winthrop.
-South Summit, 853 acres near Mount Leecher, 11 miles southeast of Twisp.
-North Summit, a single hand pile at the Sno-Park near Loup Loup Ski Bowl.
