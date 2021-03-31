WENATCHEE – Prescribed burns are planned this spring in the Okanogan-Wenatchee and Colville national forests.
“As snow melts and access opens to burn units, we will be taking advantage of favorable weather conditions to start prescribed burning where we can safely do so,” said Rob Allen, fire management officer for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. “No one knows what the fire season may bring, so it is important for us to be proactive when we have these springtime burning opportunities.”
More than 9,500 acres of prescribed burning is planned this spring in the Okanogan-Wenatchee forest.
Burn operations planned in Okanogan County are:
-Goat, 839 acres two miles east of Mazama.
-Lost Driveway, 419 acres adjacent to Mazama and seven miles northwest of Mazama.
-Lucky, 56 acres six miles northwest of Winthrop.
-Sherwood, 365 acres 10 miles northwest of Winthrop.
-Deer, 363 acres 10 miles northwest of Winthrop.
-Ortell, 302 acres 10 miles northwest of Winthrop.
-Benzer, 66 acres 11 miles southeast of Twisp.
Additional prescribed fires and pile burns may be conducted if favorable conditions allow, said forest officials.
In the Colville forest, burning could start this week and likely will run until May 31.
“Putting fire on the ground to reduce hazardous fuels and to benefit forest health is important for our landscape,” said Shane Robson, deputy fire/fuels manager for the Colville forest. “Our partnership with other land management agencies doing similar work in the broader northeast Washington area is equally as important.”
