WENATCHEE - Firefighters across central Washington are using fire to help restore watersheds and protect nearby communities, said the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Frequent, low-intensity fire - excluded from the ecosystem for nearly 100 years - is essential for restoring public lands and the communities who depend on them, the agency said.
More than 10,000 will be burned this spring through prescribed burning.
“As wildfires were advancing toward the communities of Ardenvoir and Winthrop last fall, decades of proactive thinning and prescribed fire robbed these fires of fuel and allowed firefighters a safer place to make a stand,” said Forest Fire Management Officer Rob Allen. “This spring we’re continuing to share stewardship, working side by side with local, state, tribal and other partners to bring more good fire back to the lands that so desperately need it.”
Fewer acres may be burned if conditions are not favorable. Conditions include correct temperature, wind, fuel moisture and ventilation for smoke. When these criteria are met, firefighters implement, monitor and patrol each burn to ensure it meets forest health and public safety goals, including air quality, the agency said.
“Together with our partners, we’re burning on days that maximize safety, minimize smoke impacts and do right on the land,” said Allen. “We’re taking the long iew that breathing some smoke in the fall and spring is a time-tested way to stop living in this era of megafires.”
In Okanogan County, planned prescribed burns include:
-Bailey - 3,000 acres 20 miles southeast of Tonasket.
-Frosty - 400 acres 22 miles east of Tonasket.
-Crawfish - 250 acres 20 miles southeast of Tonasket.
-Mutton - 40 acres six miles northwest of Conconully.
-Goat - 884 acres two miles southeast of Mazama.
-Lucky - 56 acres six miles northwest of Winthrop.
-Upper Rendezvous - 439 acres eight miles northwest of Winthrop.
-Deer - 94 acres 11 miles north of Winthrop.
-Lost Driveway - 144 acres six miles west of Mazama.
Sites in Chelan, Kittitas and Yakima counties also are slated for burning.
Residents and visitors can expect to see and smell some smoke each day during burning operations. More information on smoke and public health is at wasmoke.blogspot.com.
Prescribed fire maps and updates will be at facebook.com/OkaWenNF/, twitter.com/OkaWenNF, tinyurl.com/harqnw8; texting “follow OkaWenNF” to 40404 (on Apple iPhone), or calling 509-996-4040.
