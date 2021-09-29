SPOKANE - Annual prescribed fires on state Department of Fish and Wildlife lands in eastern Washington are scheduled to start in October, as conditions allow.
Prescribed fires on department wildlife areas reduce the risk of future wildfires, reduce the severity of wildfires when they do happen and improve habitat for wildlife, said the department.
“We understand that, coming out of such a severe fire season, seeing smoke or flames may raise attention, questions and concerns for members of the public,” said Matt Eberlein, prescribed fire manager. “Prescribed fires are monitored continuously until out, with public safety being a primary concern.”
With funding from the state’s 2021-2023 capital budget and grants, the department plans to treat approximately 700 acres of eastern Washington wildlife areas with prescribed fire by the end of 2021. Fires are planned to begin in October in:
-Colockum Wildlife Area, Lilly Lake, 250 acres in Chelan County 15 miles southeast of Wenatchee.
-Methow Wildlife Area, Ramsey Creek, 248 acres in Okanogan County 10 miles northeast of Winthrop.
-Oak Creek Wildlife Area, Cougar Canyon, 120 acres in Yakima County 10 miles west of Naches.
-Oak Creek Wildlife Area, Oak Creek drainage, 90 acres in Yakima County 15 miles west of Naches.
Some burns may not occur because of changing weather conditions. Additional burns could be announced if conditions allow, said the agency.
Signs are posted in advance of all prescribed fires.
