WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, and other Republicans have sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to reopen American schools to in-person instruction.
They said students are being deprived of critical services and support structures.
“If you continue to ignore the data and allow special interest groups to hold your administration hostage, you will be directly responsible for exacerbating the mental health crisis many children in this country are experiencing,” wrote the lawmakers.
“In addition to the impact on the youth mental health crisis, school closures are increasing educational inequality in the United States,” they said. “Many students in rural and underserved areas - especially those from low-income households - lack access to broadband, technology and the support systems that make at-home learning possible. We must reopen our schools to give these children a chance to succeed.”
Most schools in Okanogan and Ferry counties already have reopened to in-person instruction.
