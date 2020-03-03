OLYMPIA — Washington voters who don’t mind declaring a political party will mark ballots in the state’s March 10 presidential primary.
Ballots must be returned to the voter’s county auditor’s office on or before March 10.
Democratic and Republican candidates were certified in January by Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, although some of the contenders have since dropped out of the running.
Unlike every other election in Washington, voters must declare a political party in the presidential primary in order for the vote to be counted. Though candidates from both major political parties will appear on the ballot, voters may make only one selection among their party’s list of candidates, Wyman said.
Both Washington Democrats and Republicans will use the primary results to allocate delegates.
Republicans have one candidate – incumbent Donald J. Trump – on the primary ballot although Bill Weld, a former Massachusetts governor, remains in the hunt at the national level.
Certified Democratic Party candidates on the state presidential primary ballot are Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, Tulsi Gabbard, Joseph R. Biden, Cory Booker, Michael Bennet, John Delaney, Deval Patrick and Michael Bloomberg.
Yang, Buttigieg, Steyer, Booker, Bennet, Delaney, Patrick and Klobuchar have dropped out of the race since the Washington list was certified.
A 14th option is included for voters to indicate a preference that delegates to the party’s national convention remain uncommitted. Voters who select the “uncommitted” option may cast their votes only for that option, said Wyman.
An “uncommitted” option will not be provided to Republican voters.
Having the presidential primary occur in March is new this year. Previously, state law called for the primary on the fourth Tuesday of May, well after the national field of candidates is condensed, said Wyman.
After years of working with the state Legislature to move the primary to an earlier date, lawmakers approved a bill in 2019 to advance the primary to the second Tuesday in March.
“Holding the presidential primary earlier in the year is a boon for Washington as it gives our voters a greater voice in the nomination process for U.S. president,” said Wyman. “By making Washington more relevant in this process, I’m optimistic we’ll see record-breaking turnout in March.”
