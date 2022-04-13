NESPELEM – Primary elections are planned for four positions on the Colville Business Council up for grabs this year.
Primaries are triggered when three or more people file for a position. Candidates for positions with primaries are:
-Inchelium District position 1 – Richard A. Swan Sr. (incumbent), Cody Peone, Lee A. Adolph, Doug Seymour.
-Nespelem District position 1 – Andrew C. Joseph Jr. (incumbent), Lily “Teen” Stanger, Corby Turner.
-Omak District position 1 – Virgil Marchand (incumbent), Angela Davis, Shirley K. Charley.
-Omak District position 2 – Dustin Best (incumbent), Michael E. Marchand, Preston Boyd.
Primary elections will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Poll votes will be certified at 10 a.m. May 9 and absentees and final votes will be certified at 10 a.m. May 12.
The top two in each position will move on to the June 18 general election.
Candidates for three positions will advance directly to the general election:
-Inchelium District position 1 – Marvin Kheel (incumbent), Cindy Marchand.
-Keller District position 1 – Joseph L. Somday (incumbent), Patrick Tonasket.
-Nespelem district position 2 – Shar Zacherle (incumbent), Rodney Cawston.
The general election is Saturday, June 18, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Certification dates are 10 a.m. June 21 for poll votes, and 10 a.m. June 23 for absentees and the combined poll and absentee votes.
Newly elected council members will be sworn in at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14.
Business council members serve two-year terms, with half of the council up for election each year. Officers and committee chairs are elected from within the council, by council members, during annual reorganization in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.