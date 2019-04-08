NESPELEM - Primary elections are on the horizon for all candidates running for seven positions on the Colville Business Council.
Half of the 14-member council is up for election each year.
The primary will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 11. Polling places are the Inchelium Senior Meal Site, Keller Community Center, Nespelem Community Center and Omak Senior Meal Site. Absentee ballots have been sent, say tribal officials
The top two finishers in each race move on to the general election, set for 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 22; polling places remain the same.
Primary candidates, by district, include:
Inchelium District, position No. 1 - Joel Boyd, incumbent; Johannah Mason, Kimsqualhine Joe Baulne, Larry K. Allen.
Inchelium District, position No. 2 - Elizabeth L. (Susie) Allen, incumbent; Jonathan R. Simpson, Roger L. Finley.
Keller District, position No. 1 - Jack W. Ferguson, incumbent; Edward J.E. Cohen, Kenneth P. Bray II, Robert W. Tonasket.
Nespelem District, position No. 1 - Rodney Cawston, incumbent; Angelena “Angie” Campobasso, Charlene Bearcub, Jody A. George, Jonnie L. Bray.
Nespelem District, position No. 2 - Andy C. Joseph Jr., incumbent; Deidre Ellsworth, Harvey Moses Jr., Jarred-Michael Erickson, Justin R. Boyd, Lois Trevino, Sheilah Cleveland.
Omak District, position No. 1 - Norma J. “Cate” Sanchez, incumbent; Michael E. Marchand, Michael Fry, Shirley K. Charley.
Omak District, position No. 2 - Karen Condon, incumbent; Edwin L. Marchand, Ernie A. Williams, Preston Boyd, Russell W. Boyd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.