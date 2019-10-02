WINTHROP – A series of listening sessions is planned during early October by the Methow Valley School District’s three new principals.
Sara Mounsey, Independent Learning Center; Paul Gutzler, Methow Valley Elementary, and Crosby Carpenter, Liberty Bell Junior-Senior High, said their goal is “is to hit the ground listening and learning.”
They said they want to work in partnership with families and the community “to develop curious, creative, compassionate, competent, action-oriented citizens prepared to change the world.”
Sessions are planned from 6-7:30 p.m. today, Oct. 2, at TwispWorks, 502 S. Glover St.; Oct. 14 at Little Star Montessori, 509 Highway 20, Winthrop, and Oct. 16 at the Mazama Community Club, 512 Goat Creek Road.
“Designed to ensure the actions of our schools align with what we as a community aspire to develop in our youth, we look forward to hearing about what you take pride in, what challenges we face, and what ideas you have to increase opportunities for all students as we move forward together,” said the principals.
