TUMWATER – Hand sanitizer was made this spring by the state Department of Corrections’ Correctional Industries program.
Sanitizer supplies were extremely low in early March because of demand created by COVID-19. The Washington Corrections Center in Shelton responded by producing more than 2,900 gallons of hand sanitizer and distributing it to state correctional facilities throughout the state for use by staff and prisoners.
The program also has been distributing personal protective equipment and other supplies to the state Department of Health and the military department’s emergency operations center.
Once the supply chain from private manufacturers caught up with demand, the program ceased making hand sanitizer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.