OKANOGAN – Prisoners leaving the Okanogan County Jail will be offered the opioid reversal medication naloxone upon release.
The program started Nov. 1.
An announcement from the sheriff’s office, Okanogan County Public Health and Family Health Centers said research indicates that individuals with substance use disorder are at very high risk of fatal opioid overdose following their release from incarceration.
Focusing on them is an important step in decreasing overdose deaths in the county, the agencies said.
“The sheriff’s office does not condone the use of illegal drugs,” said Sheriff Tony Hawley. “Offering naloxone on release is a public safety measure to reduce the number of deaths from opioid overdose in the county.”
Naloxone kits and information offered to individuals upon release from jail is provided by the Community Opioid Overdose Prevention and Education program. Included in the kit are two doses of naloxone medication, instructions and information on local treatment resources.
Naloxone is effective only in reversing an overdose when an opioid drug (such as heroin, fentanyl, codeine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine and others) is present. It cannot prevent death from an overdose of methamphetamine, said the groups.
From a public health perspective, it is advantageous to increase access to naloxone in the population because it is often unclear what type of drug may have been used and illicit methamphetamine often is contaminated with fentanyl, which increases the likelihood of death from opioid overdose, the groups said.
In such ases, naloxone can be administered as a lifesaving measure and will not cause harm to an individual experiencing an overdose from a non-opioid drug.
Okanogan County Public Health Community Health Director Lauri Jones said increasing access to the medication is a critically important public health measure to decrease deaths from opioid overdoses in the community. While the ultimate goal is to help opioid-addicted individuals into recovery, the first step is ensuring that they have tools at their disposal to reverse a potentially fatal overdose.
Distribution will occur through a partnership involving the sheriff’s office, Family Health Centers and COPE.
Family Health Centers is the lead organization in a grant funded Okanogan County Rural Communities Opioid Response Project Consortium, a multi-sector collaborative effort to reduce the impact of substance use disorders in the county.
Consortium grants fund COPE, Family Health Centers’ Opioid Treatment Network and a re-entry case management program at Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare and other initiatives.
