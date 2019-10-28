OKANOGAN - Firefighter Christian Johnson was remembered Oct. 24 as a fun-loving, fishing fanatic and good friend who gave of himself and was passionate about life.
Johnson, assistant chief for the combined Okanogan city and Fire District No. 3 Okanogan station fire departments, died Oct. 2 from injuries suffered in the Sept. 1 Spring Coulee Fire.
More than 1,000 people, including first responders from across the state, paid their respects to Johnson during an Oct. 24 memorial service at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex. Mourners came from all over Okanogan County, plus agencies ranging from the Seattle Police Department and West Pierce County Fire Department to Kennewick, Grant County, Olympia and Poulsbo.
Members of the Okanogan and Malott fire departments, American Legion Post 56, and other police and fire agencies lined the venue’s center row at key points in the ceremony - bringing in and retiring Johnson’s ashes, and for the entry and exit of his family.
Before the service, a procession that included 76 emergency vehicles traveled through Omak and Okanogan. People along the route lined the streets; flags all over the Omak-Okanogan area flew at half staff.
“We were quite moved” at people along the route, said Okanogan Fire Department firefighter and chaplain Chris Warren.
The formal ceremony, planned by first responder support group Behind the Badge, was “steeped in tradition,” said Warren, who served as master of ceremonies.
Warren, a retired minister, presented several selections from Psalms during his invocation and praised Johnson as a friend.
“He had only one kind of friend and that was a good friend,” said Warren.
Johnson, 55, was born in Salem, Ore., to James and Margaret Johnson. He graduated from South Salem High School in 1982, and began college at Oregon State University before entering the Army.
He served from 1983-96, then joined the Oregon National Guard and returned to college. He graduated from Chemeketa Community College in 1988 with an associate degree in building inspection technology.
After a stint with Okanogan County as a building inspector, he worked as building official and permit administrator for Okanogan, Tonasket and Oroville.
He also transferred to the Washington National Guard and served in Iraq for a year and a half when his unit was deployed.
He joined the Okanogan Fire Department in May 1999, and served as assistant fire chief and secretary of the Okanogan Volunteer Fire Department Association.
Johnson also belonged to several fire and building official organizations, American Legion Post 56 in Okanogan, the Okanogan County Fly Club and Okanogan Wildlife Council.
“He was passionate about life,” said Warren.
He and his wife, Pam, married in November 2003.
“Miss Pam,” as Johnson referred to his wife, as “a mom and sister to the Okanogan Fire Department,” said Warren. “She also reeled him in, especially financially.”
Referring to Johnson’s love of fishing and Pam Johnson’s ability to curb his spending, Warren added, “You should’ve seen the boat he was going to buy.”
To say Johnson was a fanatic about fishing “was an understatement,” said Warren, who said Johnson loved the outdoors and each year led the fire crew on a winter-time weekend at a lake for team building and fishing.
“It’s a nice way of saying we got drunk,” he said.
TJ Johnson, Christian Johnson’s nephew, read a poem about his uncle.
“He had a heart of gold through and through,” he said. “A gentle giant was lost.”
Sheena Zacherle, Johnson’s daughter-by-choice, said he was “truly something special. It made you feel good to be around him.”
While he was not her biological father, she said she learned long ago that “a father is not a dad. He chose to be a dad to me. He has always been my rock.”
She said she hasn’t yet come to terms with the fact that she’ll never see him again or hear his unique barrel laugh.
“Never again will I be engulfed in one of his hugs,” she said. She urged people to show loved ones how much they are loved, and added, “he was not just my dad, he was my hero.”
Pam Johnson thanked the Washington State Firefighters, Harborview Medical Center - which treated Christian Johnson after he was burned - and Behind the Badge.
To the Okanogan Fire Department, she said, “Christian would be so proud of the way you stepped up to support me.”
She said her late husband was always ready to help, loved to fish, always had a smile and a positive attitude, and the ability to find a silver lining in every situation.
While there’s much sadness surrounding his death, the silver lining is that “today is the day we start to heal,” she said. “Be courageous, be fearless, but be something that counts.”
And, while the ceremony was solemn and quiet, the audience broke into applause at Pam Johnson’s words.
Warren carried on with that theme, by quoting Joshua 1:9: “Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid.”
“Everything happens for a reason, he said. “Christian’s life demonstrates what it’s like to be a true patriot.”
Warren urged people to help their communities, to volunteer and be good citizens.
“Don’t’ wait to be asked,” he said.
A slide show included photographs of Johnson growing up; being with family, friends and his wife, and doing things he loved - including fishing.
Members and former members of the military were invited to present Pam Johnson with small mementoes to honor her husband. Several dozen stepped forward, providing mementoes, hugs and salutes.
After Warren’s benediction, which echoed the theme of beings strong, unafraid and of good courage, a piper played “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipe as firefighters, Legion members and other first responders lined the center aisle. A side door to the building was opened and an outdoor gun salute rang through the hall.
An American flag was folded and presented to Johnson’s family.
A last call to Johnson - which was not answered - was provided by Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher Pat Stevens, Tonasket. The hall was eerily silent.
“Taps” on the trumpet followed.
The trumpeter and bagpiper performed at the start and end of the ceremony. The bagpiper also piped the vehicle procession onto the fairgrounds before the memorial.
Flags were borne into and out of the hall by a multi-agency color guard that included Gene Davis of the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and Dave Rodriguez, retired sheriff’s deputy and current county coroner. Two members of the color guard carried firefighting axes.
Trooper Jeffrey Eifert of the Washington State Patrol sang the U.S. and Canadian national anthems.
