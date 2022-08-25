Proctor moves up in PRCA standings Aug 25, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Bull rider Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, moved up a slot in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association standings last week,Proctor, a graduate of Lake Roosevelt High School, moved from 15th place to 14th. He placed fifth in bull riding at the Omak Stampede on Aug. 14.The end of the 2022 ProRodeo regular season is near, and as each day comes to a close, the window to make the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo shuts even more, said a PRCA announcement.Proctor, the 2011 world champion bull rider, competed in the 2021 NFR. He took third place in the second go-round with an 86.5 on Yeti’s Big Poisen and took home $18,941.He finished the season with $126,868.85 in winnings.He has been an NFR competitor six times. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Shane Proctor Sport Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Move Up Nfr Shut Bull Window × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs PAID NAC CLASS - NVH EXTENDED CARE MANAGING EDITOR Volunteer Drivers Needed - .65 cents per mile reimbursed ACCOUNTING CLERK III BUS DRIVER/OPERATOR - FULL-TIME FULL-TIME REGISTERED NURSE MANAGING EDITOR JUVENILE CORRECTIONS OFFICER M2 ROAD MAINTENANCE WORKER IN AREA 3 – TWISP GEAR UP GRADUATION SPECIALIST/COUNSELOR GROUNDS MAINTENANCE WORKER FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS ADVANCE MAINTENANCE WORKER - FERRY COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT CERTIFIED SPANISH COURT INTERPRETER Latest News Surfing competition planned Sept. 3-4 at Chelan water park Coed softball tourney planned Aug. 27-28 Pateros Hydro Classic is this weekend Cedar fire-area trails reopen Bruton takes high score in pinochle Gamble Sands to add new course Proctor moves up in PRCA standings Sklar marks 30 years, receives award Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBrian Lee WesterdahlFamily business comes to countyLonesome and Pakootas claim Suicide Race titleLevel 3 sex offender relocates to OrovilleMarilynn Kay KnappEleanor King MarkelDarlene B. CookDonald Ray StiversBetty Fay Williamson AllardFarber takes Stampede all-around title Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
