OKANOGAN – A program is planned May 21 on why the Okanogan River is crucial to the survival of salmon and steelhead in the upper Columbia Basin.
Okanogan Land Trust will recognize and celebrate World Fish Migration Day the event, planned at the boat launch next to Alma Park, Okanogan.
“Come to see and hear about what is happening on Salmon Creek from fish biologists working for the Colville Confederated Tribes, experience the powerful and moving drumming of the Omak Citizens, meet representatives from other conservation organizations working to protect and restore riparian habitats throughout Okanogan County,” said a land trust announcement.
Lunch will be provided. A dessert auction is planned.
The event starts at 9:30 a.m. with a litter cleanup in the park. Omak Citizens drum will offer a blessing at 10:30 a.m., followed by a presentation by Ryan Klett and Chris Fisher, biologists with the Colville Confederated Tribes.
Lunch will be at noon, followed by the dessert auction.
Organizers expect the Okanogan Conservation District, Methow Beaver Project, Okanogan Highlands Alliance and the Nature Conservancy to send representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.