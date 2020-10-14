PULLMAN – A nine-week, online course aimed at creating, sustaining and growing viable small farms is planned by the Washington State University food systems program with support from the state Veteran’s Affairs office.
Eighteen WSU Extension locations from across the state are assisting with the bilingual Cultivating Success: Whole Farm Planning program.
Classes will meet weekly through Zoom. Participants can connect to a collective statewide group for main topics and lectures from experts in sustainable practices, direct market farming, value-added processing, integrated pest management, livestock and more.
Opportunities for discussion and community building in smaller regionally based groups with local farmers and ranchers will build a solid network and a whole farm plan to suite any operation, said organizers.
A fee will be charged, but scholarships are available for military veterans.
The course starts Oct. 20 and runs through Dec. 15. Class meets from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Spanish language interpretation is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.