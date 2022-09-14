Libraries plan virtual author program
WENATCHEE – North Central Washington Libraries is set to host award-winning graphic novelist Malaka Gharib in a virtual author program tomorrow, Sept. 15 as part of NCW Virtual Reads.
NCW Virtual Reads is a series of programs that started in 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic for young adults and adults, according to the organization.
All NCW Libraries programs are free and open to the public. Each program includes a brief presentation of the author’s work, a conversation with library staff, and a question-and-answer time for attendees.
Additionally, NCW Virtual reads will host Silvia Moreno-Garcia on Oct. 6, Diane Wilson on Nov. 3, and Christina Lauren on Dec. 1, all at 7 p.m.
To register for these programs, visit www.ncwlibraries.org.
School retirees plan meeting
OMAK – Okanogan County School Retirees’ Association is set to hold a general meeting at 11 a.m. on Sept. 30 at El Torito Bar and Grill, 914 Koala Drive, Omak.
Executive Director Rena Shawyer of Okanogan County Community Action Council will speak on “the needs of our county”.
For more information, contact Penny Garrison at 509- 429-0292.
Injured bear near Oroville closes trail
OROVILLE – A portion of the Similkameen trail, from the Oroville city limits to around the Girder Bridge was closed on Monday, and possibly for longer, due to an injured bear in the area.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is working with the county and local agencies to track and find the bear.
One dead, one injured in crash
OMAK — A Sept. 8 crash on Highway 155 left one local man, Gerald Zacherle, deceased and another, Louis Zacherle, injured, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
The vehicle, a 2011 GMC pickup was traveling southbound on the highway, with occupants just west of Disautel, when the vehicle broke through the guardrail on the right-hand side and rolled down the embankment.
The report states that one occupant was ejected from the vehicle during the incident. At least one of the individuals was not wearing a seatbelt, and it is still unknown who the driver of the vehicle was at the time of the incident.
Drugs or alcohol are believed to have been involved, according to the report. The vehicle was totaled.
Louis was air transported to Mid Valley Hospital for his injuries.
WSAC grant applications now open
OLYMPIA — The Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC) is currently accepting letters of interest from applicants for regional challenge grants.
The purpose of these grants is to expand the number of community and regional partnerships, and support existing partnerships, that are focused on increasing postsecondary enrollment and credential completion for students of color, students from low-income backgrounds, English language learners, students with disabilities and foster and homeless youth by increasing direct enrollment of high school students, increasing enrollment of adults returning to education, or increasing the completion rate of students’ postsecondary credentials.
For more information, contact Katie Tallman at (360) 252-9997 or media@wsac.wa.gov.
Free small business workshops offered
OMAK — Workshops for small and home or cottage-based businesses are running now through Sept. 27.
The Economic Alliance, Omak Chamber of Commerce, and America’s Small Business Development Center’s announced the workshops, which started Sept. 6 with a session called “Time Management 101.”
Workshops are geared towards helping small businesses grow and thrive in an increasingly online world. Skills like marking, social media presence, building websites and more are advertised.
The next workshop is scheduled for Sept. 20 on “Creating a Shopify Store,” followed by a “L&I and Your Business” workshop on Sept. 27.
All classes are free and begin at 3 p.m. via Zoom or in person. For more information or to register, email jennifer@economicalliance.com or call 509-826-5107.
Church offers free dental clinic
OMAK — The fifth annual free dental clinic sponsored by Omak Seventh-Day Adventist Church and Caring Hands Worldwide will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 18.
This clinic is available for underserved members in the community, and offers free cleanings, fillings, extractions, and digital X-rays.
To request an appointment, text or leave a voicemail at (509) 850-0841, as limited appointments are available.
Workday planned at Sitzmark
TONASKET — The Sitzmark Ski Hill is having a workday on Sunday, Sept. 18, starting at 9 a.m.
Work, repairs, and painting will be done in the base area and lodge. Ski hill staff ask that you bring a lunch and your favorite set of tools to help make the ski area repair and beautify the venue.
Some tools will be available for use, paint and lumber will be provided. Call Sandra Sutton at 509-485-2223 for more information.
