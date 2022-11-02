Modernization project nears completion
BREWSTER — After a rocky few months of supply and demand issues, Brewster School District is nearly finished with its modernization project which was approved by the school board in 2018.
A list of items to be completed and their expected use dates include:
• Locker rooms are scheduled for use the week of Nov. 1; lockers will not arrive until February.
• Career Technical Education shop is scheduled to be in at the end of November.
• Music room is scheduled to be in at the end of November.
• Kitchen is scheduled to be in during the first week of December.
• Gym is scheduled to be in during the first week of December.
Other projects to be completed during throughout the school year include:
• Sound system for the gym will be installed in March.
• New football scoreboard and sound system will be installed in March.
• New reader board will be installed near parking lots.
• New green house will be placed between the gym and portables.
• A covered basketball court will be built at the elementary school.
A summary of all projects and cost breakdowns will be published once the majority of the projects are completed. For questions, contact 509-689-3418.
District hosts fall cleanup events
OKANOGAN — The Okanogan Conservation District hosted a set of “air care events” for community members to dispose of yard waste as an alternative to burning.
Wood chipping took place in Okanogan and Methow Valleys, and was a big success, according to Emmy Engle.
“The community really enjoys these events, and participation has always been good,” she said. “This year’s turnout has been great”
Sunrise Disposal will offer an additional cleanup, and will take place Nov. 5 throughout the cities of Omak and Okanogan.
Acceptable yard debris includes leaves, grass clippings, weeds, and small tree branches and trimmings. Branches must be tied into bundles, and most be three inches or less in diameter and no longer than four feet.
Unacceptable waste includes tires, fence posts, boards, plywood, metals, plastics, large branches, tree trunks, stumps, hazardous wastes, and any garbage that is not natural vegetation.
Lastly, bagged and bundled yard debris may not exceed 45 pounds. Bags and bundles should be placed beside regular trash cans, according to Sunrise Disposal.
Advisory council seeks applicants
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking applicants for the Chronic Wasting Diseases (CWD) Advisory Council.
Director Kelly Susewind will appoint between 12 and 16 members to this group based on their interest in CWD and their ability to communicate their perspectives in a productive manner to the department and stakeholders.
This community-based group will focus on advising WDFW’s director on implementation of the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Plan. They will also provide input on a University of Washington social science research project that seeks to understand risk perceptions and issues of trust that may define public support and opposition for CWD management.
Applications must be submitted in writing with the following:
• Applicant’s name, address, telephone number, and email address.
• Explanation of interest and reasons for wanting to serve as a member of the advisory council.
• Demonstrated effectiveness in communication.
• Ability to attend weekday and weekend meetings both in person and virtually.
CWD Advisory Council members should be available for meetings beginning as early as mid-January 2023.
Application deadline is 5 p.m. pm Friday, Nov. 18, and must be mailed to the WDFD at PO Box 43141, Olympia, WA 98504-3141.
Harvest Fest deemed a success
OMAK — A Halloween Harvest Festival took place at Omak Civic League Park on Oct. 29 and was deemed a success.
The Zombie Fun Run had 92 participants and collected 150 pounds of food and $20 which were donated to the Omak Food Bank, according to the Omak Chamber of Commerce.
Zombie Fun Run winners – Kade Condon, April Condon.
Youth Costume Contest winners – Finn Taylor, Aleyna Evaristo, Roman Meminik.
Adult Costume Contest winners – Lois Moriyoshi, Lisa Turner, Sierra Wells.
Dog Costume Contest winner – Petty Cocker.
Youth Carved Pumpkin Contest winner – Cory Cornella.
Youth Decorated Pumpkin Contest winners – Luna Saucedo, Cordelia Hendren, Roman Meminick, Emmitt Heilman, Tapanga Darrow, Deegan Nicholson, Juniper Bagby, Danita Rodriguez, Lillian Hewitson.
Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest winner – Landan Bagby.
Cooler weather on the way
OMAK – With winter on the way, temperatures are dropping. This week’s maximum temperature will be around 51 degrees with temperature lows of 24 to 26 in the evenings.
Rain and wind are expected in the evenings. There is a 20 percent chance of snow on Wednesday and Thursday, with more snow expected on the following days. There is a 60 percent chance of precipitation on Thursday and Friday, and a 30 percent chance on Saturday.
Temperatures will be dropping drastically in the coming weeks, and it is advised to dress warm take extra precautions in the rain and the snow.
Education requirements return
OLYMPIA — Continuing Medical Education requirements for medical professionals have been reinstated following the end of state Proclamation 20-32 Thursday, Oct. 27.
The proclamation suspended sections of the state’s administrative code for allopathic physicians (MDs) and physician assistants (PAs) pertaining to continuing medical education requirements.
For MDs, if CME attestation is due on your birthday of this year after Oct. 27, the new attestation date will be your birthday of 2026. If the attestation is due on your birthday of 2023, before Oct. 27, then the new due date is for your birthday of 2027.
The guidelines for PAs are the same as MDs, but instead of 2026 and 2027, due date years are 2024 and 2025, respectively.
For more information or questions, medical professionals are asked to contact the Washington Medical Commission or see wmv.wa.gov.
County burn restriction lifted
OKANOGAN — Natural vegetation can now be burned within unincorporated areas of Okanogan County as of Friday Oct 28. It is advised to check with your city, town and the Department of Natural Resources for current rules and restrictions regarding burning.
Individuals are asked to burn responsibly. Controlled burns can easily become out of control so fires should be attended at all times. Do not let fires smolder, as that can become a hazard. It is strongly encouraged to call Okanogan County Sheriff Dispatch at 509-422-7232, option four, before burning.
Casino launches sports betting
OMAK — As of Oct 31, 12 Tribes Colville Casinos officially launched sports betting kiosks at their three locations in Omak, Chelan and Coulee Dam. Sports betting is available for many sports including baseball, football and soccer. The betting starts at a minimum of five dollars.
“The 12 Sports Book is an exciting step for our team,” said 12 Tribes Resort Casino CEO Kary Nichols. “We have been working towards this for a long time now and are all looking forward to celebrating our hard work with our patrons.”
The 12 Sports Book kiosks are located on the casino floor and are available 24 hours-a-day. For more information see www.colvillecasinos.com.
