OLYMPIA – Funding for several projects in Okanogan County are included in the state’s 2019-21 biennial capital budget.
The budget calls for $4.9 billion in spending statewide, $3.22 billion of which will be from the sale of general obligation bonds.
Local projects in the capital budget include:
Seventh District – Pateros Gardens, $140,000; Conconully Community Services Complex, $515,000; Tonasket Senior Center, $33,000; Zosel Dam preservation, $217,000; City of Omak fire suppression water flow infrastructure, $1,200,000; Omak consolidation, expansion and relocation, $108,000; Recreation and Conservation Funding Board, three Johnson Creek projects, $2,266,000; Washington Wildlife Recreation grants, $2,705,000 total (including $223,000 for Blue Lake near Wannacut access development, $92,000 for Scotch Creek riparian restoration and $376,000 for Ferry County Rail Trail phase 5).
Twelfth District - Winthrop Public Library, $2 million; Twisp Civic Building, $1,288,000; Wenatchee Valley College, $35 million; Columbia River water supply development program, $7 million total various Washington wildlife recreation projects, $4.3 million (including Twisp uplands conservation easements, Electric City Ice Age Park, Winthrop open space park acquisition); Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission for Steamboat Rock dunes campground, $666,000.
Statewide, $155,000 is in the budget for electric vehicle charging stations in multiple locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.