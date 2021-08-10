OKANOGAN - City Building Official Bryan Forbus and Public Safety Director Jeremy Patrick are working with the owner of property at 2050 Elmway, the Flying B gas station and mini market, to clean up the property.
Okanoan City Council members learned of the effort during their Aug. 3 meeting.
Activity on the site doesn’t meet zoning, according to the city. The property is to be cleaned up.
In other business, the council:
-Heard Patrick report on fire hazard at the former Valley Care Center nursing home.
-Authorized Mayor Jon Culp to sign grant applications to the state Transportation Improvement Board.
-Accepted the 2021 backflow assembly contract with AWA Backflow for $1,839.08.
-Learned the Okanogan Chamber of Commerce is not doing a back-to-school event because of a lack of volunteers.
-Learned the chamber is planning a Harvest Fest event Oct. 2, with airplanes on display at the airport.
-Learned N-95 masks are available at city hall.
-Learned Legion Park has had issues with drugs and vandalism. The city is considering shutting down camping at the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.