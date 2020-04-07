OKANOGAN - First half property taxes and irrigation assessments are due by April 30.
Payments must be postmarked by April 30. They also can be paid online.
Leah McCormack, Okanogan County treasurer, said many districts - hospitals, schools and fire districts among them - rely on taxes to survive. Interest and penalties start accruing May 1.
Checks and money orders may be mailed to Okanogan County Treasurer, P.O. Box 111, Okanogan, WA 98840, or sent through bank bill payer services.
Taxes also may be paid by credit or debit card at www.okanogancounty.org or by calling 877-737-4772. Customer service is at 888-891-6064 at choosing option 1.
A fee will be added to the credit card for the service.
McCormack said a drop box is set up outside her office in the courthouse for checks or money orders; cash should not be placed in the drop box. The treasurer’s office is closed to the public.
“I appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work through this very difficult process,” said McCormack.
