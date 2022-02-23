EPHRATA – Proposals are sought to benefit wildlife impacted by wildfire on private, tribal and public lands in Okanogan, Douglas and Lincoln counties.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife, Washington State Conservation Commission and state Department of Natural Resources are seeking the proposals.
Last year, state agencies formed a steering committee to make decisions on how to use new state funding to benefit wildlife by restoring shrub steppe habitat, implementing actions to help at-risk species and supporting working lands in eastern Washington.
An advisory group with representatives from local, state, federal, tribal, agricultural and conservation organizations provided recommendations to the steering committee on delivery mechanisms, location priorities and restoration program development.
State funding will support a new resource program called the Washington Shrubsteppe Restoration Initiative, along with a collaborative, long-term strategy for shrub steppe conservation and fire preparedness, response and restoration.
The initiative will coordinate delivery of resources and services to projects aimed at benefiting wildlife by restoring shrub steppe habitat, rebuilding wildlife-friendly fencing and incentivizing grazing practices that allow for habitat recovery after wildfires.
Initially, the new initiative will focus on landscapes damaged by the Cold Springs, Pearl Hill and Whitney fires in September 2020.
The conservation commission will coordinate working lands support resources, which include removal of burned fence, fence retrofit or replacement with wildlife-friendly versions (including virtual fence opportunities), and facilitating deferred grazing to allow habitat time to recover, said the agencies’ announcement.
Department of Fish and Wildlife will coordinate habitat restoration resources, which include labor from Washington Conservation Corps crews, cultural resources support, native plant materials and limited project support funding.
Project proposals are sought in the three counties.
Public and tribal land managers, lessees of public land and private landowners are encouraged to contact their local conservation district or the initiate coordinator to learn more and submit project proposals, said the agencies. Conservation districts must submit project proposals on behalf of private landowners for working lands projects.
The first review of project proposals will start March 1, and continue until available resources are allocated.
More information is available from Okanogan Conservation District, 509-422-0855; Foster Creek Conservation District, 509-888-6372, and Lincoln County Conservation District, 509-725-4181 Ext. 117.
