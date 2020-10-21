OKANOGAN – A first-degree murder charge against Joseph Nathanael Bowers will be refiled as soon as a firm trial date has been set for his brother, Lance Robert Bowers, said Okanogan County Prosecutor Arian Noma.
Joseph Bowers’ initial first-degree murder charge was dismissed without prejudice – meaning the charge can be refiled - March 2 in Okanogan County Superior Court.
Noma said the two, suspected of killing Lance Bowers’ wife, Angela Bowers, were on different trial tracks because charges were filed at different times. He said he will seek to have their trials joined.
Speedy trial considerations came into play for Joseph Bowers, while COVID-19 intervened in the discovery portion of Lance Bowers’ case. The latter’s attorney was not able to interview witnesses in person, said Noma.
Judge Henry A. Rawson dismissed the charge against Joseph Bowers on March 2 with prejudice, meaning the charge can be refiled by the prosecution.
Joseph Bowers was charged Nov. 27, 2019, with first-degree murder in the death of Angela Bowers, 38, in June 2019.
Bowers’ brother, Lance Robert Bowers – who was Angela Bowers’ husband – was charged Nov. 21, 2019, with first-degree murder in her death. A status conference is set for Nov. 16 in his case.
Angela Bowers’ body was found in the trunk of a burning vehicle in Aeneas Valley on June 3. 2019. Charging was delayed until November 2019 while DNA evidence was tested to determine the identity of the person in the trunk.
The path to dismissal of the charge against Joseph Bowers began Feb. 24, when the state moved to continue the case because witnesses were not available.
The defense said witness unavailability was not a good basis for continuance. During a hearing Feb. 24, possible alibi defense also was discussed.
Judge Chris Culp granted the continuance, but indicated that if another continuance were sought, there would be pressure to dismiss without prejudice.
The next day, Feb. 25, Okanogan County Prosecutor Arian Noma moved for dismissal.
In his argument for dismissal, he wrote that trial initially was set for Jan. 3, 2020. The defendant sought postponement to February and the state joined the motion.
The state then sought another postponement because the lead investigator was unavailable for trial March 3-13. The court granted the motion and reset the matter to March 31, but indicated no further postponements may be granted to the state, according to Noma’s filing.
He sought dismissal because the court had indicated further postponements likely would be denied because it said if the state - not the defense or both parties - sought another postponement then the court would “twist (the state’s) arm to move to dismiss without prejudice,” the filing said.
Noma wrote that the state could not prepare for trial March 31, since the assigned prosecutor had a pre-planned medical leave set for April 2. The procedure was vital to the health and life of the assigned prosecutor’s minor child.
The assigned prosecutor was not named in the filing.
“The state cannot run the risk that the court will deny a postponement request based on the unavailability of the assigned prosecutor despite the basis for the request being due to medical necessity,” wrote Noma.
During a hearing March 2, the defense sought to have the case dismissed with prejudice, meaning no refiling would be possible, but the court dismissed without prejudice, meaning the case could be refiled.
A June 25 ruling by Rawson joined two cases against Lance Bowers for trial purposes because “at this point (the cases) appear to be interwoven by the facts,” according to Rawson’s findings of facts and conclusions of law.
“Defendant has yet to advance a specific defense to describe, explain, or demonstrate that defendant is suffering, or will suffer manifest prejudice by granting the motion to join” the cases, said Rawson’s ruling.
In February, Culp denied a motion to join the Bowers brothers’ cases.
