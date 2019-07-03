OKANOGAN - Authorities said an officer- involved shooting June 3 east of Tonasket was justified.
In a new release today, Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said he received notification from Okanogan County Prosecuting Attorney Arian Noma stating, “actions taken by Sgt. (Tait) Everett and Deputy (Isaiah) Holloway were justified.”
“The North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit conducted a complete investigation into the shooting and delivered their findings to the prosecutor for his review,” Hawley said. “With their actions being determined justified through the investigation, they have returned to full work status. I appreciate the hard work and diligence during the investigation by NCWSIU.”
Hawley said the “outcome of the investigation is exactly what I expected it to be.
“These dedicated deputies were in a situation to make a tough decision and they were able to do so in accordance with their training and experience,” he said. “ I am pleased the investigation shows their decisions made and actions taken were the proper ones for situation.”
The officer-involved shooting occurred on Aeneas Valley Road east of Tonasket. Firefighters initially responded to a vehicle fire on Frosty Creek Road at roughly 4:30 p.m. As they extinguished the fire and checked the vehicle, they discovered human remains in the trunk of the vehicle.
Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate.
During the course of their investigation, deputies had cause to contact 37-year-old Lance R. Bowers, officials said. Bowers was located on Aeneas Valley Road shortly before 7 p.m.
When Deputies contacted him, Bowers presented a firearm and was shot by those deputies, authorities said.
Bowers was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee where he was treated and booked into Chelan County Regional Justice Center in Wenatchee for one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He was transferred to Okanogan County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.