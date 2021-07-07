OKANOGAN – No charges will be filed against three law enforcement officers who shot and killed a wanted man in March 2020, on Riverside’s Main Street.
Ryan Bass, 39, Malott, died March 3, 2020, at Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak, after being shot earlier in the day.
The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit conducted an investigation into the shooting. Its report was released in April 2021.
Okanogan County Prosecutor Melanie Bailey then reviewed the report, which included interviews with the officers and witnesses, photographs, audio files and other information.
In a June 28 letter to Det. Sgt. Daniel Richmond of the investigative unit, Bailey acknowledged the time involved in doing the investigation. Her office said copies of the letter were provided to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and Omak Police Department, whose officers were involved.
A copy was provided to The Chronicle as part of a public records request.
“After review of the thorough investigation of this incident by the (unit), this office has now determined that no charges will be filed against any of the officers involved in the use of deadly force,” Bailey wrote. “This office has de-termined that the use of deadly force was justified pursuant to (state law).”
She authorized the release of evidence held during the investigation.
According to information from the investigative unit, Bass confronted two Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office depu-ties, Jodie Barcus and Justin Malone, and Omak Police Detective Brien Bowling. Bass was wanted on outstanding war-rants.
The officers located Bass in a vehicle parked outside the Riverside Store. He got out of the vehicle, showed a fire-arm and shot several rounds toward the officers, said unit spokesman Sgt. Nathan Hahn of the Wenatchee Police De-partment.
The officers returned fire, striking Bass. None of the officers was hurt.
All three were placed on administrative leave, but later returned to duty after investigators briefed Sheriff Tony Hawley, then-Omak Chief Jeff Koplin and then-Okanogan County Prosecutor Arian Noma.
“While we strive to perform the law enforcement duties for Okanogan County without injury or loss of life to anyone involved, the deputies and officer were faced with making a very quick decision in a very dangerous situation,” said Hawley. “Mr. Bass exited a vehicle and began firing his weapon toward them. They had no other choice but to protect their lives and the lives of those in the park and on the street in downtown Riverside that day.”
Hawley said he’s been confident from the start that all three would be found to have responded to the situation in a lawful manner.
“These law enforcement professionals perform duties that can be very dangerous, and they all earn the right to go home every day,” he said. “I appreciate the thorough investigation conducted by the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit as well as the professional and timely review of the investigation by Prosecutor Bailey.”
“Detective Bowling performed heroically in stopping a direct threat on the lives of him and fellow deputy sheriffs,” said Dan Christensen, Omak police chief. “In four seconds about 21 rounds of gunfire were exchanged with a wanted fugitive, a felon who (was) not even allowed by law to possess a firearm. Four seconds to protect our community, four seconds to act and be able to come home, four seconds to be here and carry on his lifelong contribution to our commu-nity.”
Christensen said Bowling has served as a firefighter, medic and peace officer in Omak.
“I am proud of Detective Bowling’s performance under extreme circumstances,” he said. “We at the Omak Police Department are fortunate to have him as a member of our team.”
In her letter, Bailey said she determined the investigation met a state law requiring an independent investigation when an officer uses deadly force that results in death, substantial bodily harm or great bodily harm.
According to Bailey, Deputy Tony Marchand received a text message around 11 a.m. March 3, 2020, from an inform-ant about Bass’ location. Three active felony warrants were outstanding for Bass.
The informant told the deputy he was giving Bass a ride to Conconully, and that they would stop at the Riverside Grocery Store on the way. Marchand contacted other law enforcement officers in an effort to take Bass into custody at the store.
“It should also be noted that all officers involved had been made aware that Mr. Bass was armed with a firearm,” Bailey wrote. “Additionally, it should be noted that all of the officers involved were in uniforms that identified them as law enforcement officers, and all of the Okanogan County sheriff’s deputies were in marked patrol vehicles.”
Bowling, the first to arrive, was in an unmarked car and provided confirmation to the others that Bass had arrived. Barcus and Malone were just outside town.
Bass arrived about 11:37 a.m. and went into the store, according to a time line in Bailey’s letter and a summary of fact in the investigative report. He returned to the vehicle nearly five minutes later. Less than a minute later, Barcus and Malone stopped in the road behind the vehicle. Marchand and Bowling stopped next to the sheriff’s vehicle a few seconds later.
According to the letter, Bass apparently saw the officers arrive. He moved from the driver’s seat to the passenger’s seat “and was observed to be moving around in the passenger compartment of the vehicle as if he was frantically look-ing for something,” Bailey wrote.
Barcus had her service weapon drawn and Malone was armed with a rifle. Barcus, with her weapon pointed at the vehicle, yelled commands to Bass. He exited the vehicle and the officers saw that he was armed with a handgun, which he began to fire at Barcus and Malone.
“Fearing for their safety, safety of fellow officers, and the safety of the civilians in the general vicinity, Deputy Bar-cus and Deputy Malone returned fire,” the letter said.
Bass then fled the vehicle and headed toward the nearby city park, where there were at least two civilian witnesses. The officers followed within seconds.
According to the time line, the time elapsed from when Bass returned to the vehicle and when he fled toward the park was slightly more than a minute.
“As Mr. Bass moved around the side of the open passenger door of the Suburban, toward the front of the vehicle, he pointed his gun and fired in the direction of Detective Bowling,” the letter said. “Detective Bowling likewise feared for his safety, the safety of fellow officers, and the safety of the civilians in the general vicinity, therefore he returned fire.”
Bass ran around a camp trailer in front of the vehicle; Barcus briefly lost sight of him, but then saw him fall to the ground, according to the time line.
“Deputy Barcus was attempting to notify dispatch of shots being fired, but was unable to confirm if her radio trans-mission had been received,” said Bailey’s letter. “During this time, Mr. Bass was on the ground, and removing items from his pockets. Deputy Barcus was giving him verbal commands to show his hands.”
Once the firearm had been removed from Bass’ reach, Barcus conducted a pat search and began to administer first aid, the letter said. Bowling began CPR. They continued giving first aid until an ambulance arrived.
Marchand and Bowling returned to their patrol cars and notified dispatch that shots had been fired; Marchand re-quested the ambulance.
Bailey concluded that the officers’ use of deadly force was done in “good faith,” according to the definition in state law.
“It is clear that Mr. Bass not only had a firearm in his possession, but he also pointed and fired that firearm at the officers when they arrived to take him into custody,” the letter said, noting the elements of the state law had been met. “As a result, the actions of the officers that were involved in this incident were legally justified” under the law.
Christensen said his officers are well trained in the craft of law enforcement and the state has some of the best training in the nation on de-escalating dangerous situations, but “at the end of the day, our patrol tactics keep us and our community safe.”
According to the warrants section of the sheriff’s office’s website at the time of the shooting, Bass was wanted for bail jumping, residential burglary, second-degree theft, vehicle theft, first-degree burglary, cyberstalking, fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.
Bail was set at $25,000 each on two of the warrants, with no bail amount listed for the third.
Okanogan County Superior Court records indicate Bass was found guilty of fourth-degree assault on Nov. 19, 2019. He was charged July 15, 2019, with residential burglary, second-degree theft, theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree trafficking of stolen property.
In December 2019, he was charged with bail jumping.
Bench warrants for his arrest were issued Feb. 20, 2020.
