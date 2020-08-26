OMAK – Paschal Sherman Indian School will start the school year with a remote learning model for day students.
Kindergarten through second grade students will use SeeSaw and grades three through eight will use Google Classroom, with mostly self-paced, Web-based instruction, according to the district’s proposed reopening plan. Teachers will develop a minimum two weeks of lesson plans for distance learning before the first day of school on Sept. 15.
Social and emotion learning will be with Bounce Back, CBITS and Second Step.
The district plans to contact families to determine needs, conduct a survey, and deliver books, supplies, Chromebooks, if needed, and Jetpacks (mobile Wi-Fi), if needed.
Parent training also is planned for instruction in Google Classroom and SeeSaw, plus information on home learning, support and referral for parents in crisis, mental health services and learning pods for small, extended family groups.
The school also requires parents to sign a compact showing their agreement as educational partners in online learning.
Meals will be delivered to students’ homes.
School officials said the plan does not include the residential program, which will be covered under a separate plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.