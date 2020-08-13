OLYMPIA — The Washington Invasive Species Council and the state Department of Natural Resources are asking the public to take 10 minutes to check trees in their communities for invasive insects.
August is the peak time for spotting wood-boring insects outside of trees.
“State and federal agencies do a fantastic job at preventing the introduction of invasive species to the United States, but occasionally some slip through,” said Justin Bush, executive coordinator of the Washington Invasive Species Council. “When a new invasive species is introduced, we need to know as quickly as possible so we can stop its spread.”
Invasive species are non-native organisms that include plants, animals and diseases. When introduced to a new environment, they do not have natural predators or diseases to keep their growth in check. Once established, they may damage the economy, environment, recreation and sometimes human health.
“Invasive insects impact our healthy forests and, in turn, destroy timber we manage that provides funding for schools, local services and our counties. The damage also increases fire risk and restricts recreation opportunities,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz.
“Trees play an important role in our state economy and provide significant environmental benefits from clean air to habitat for wildlife and healthy waterways that support salmon and other fish,” she said. “Tree loss from invasive species is something that we can avoid by stopping the spread of invasive insects. The public plays a key role in this effort as our eyes on the ground.”
State officials urge the public to be especially aware of four invasive insects:
-Invasive longhorned beetle: - Larvae of this large beetle feed on and in the wood of a tree. When the beetle becomes adult, it emerges through holes that weaken the tree further.
The beetle is extremely destructive to hardwood trees. While it is not known to be established in Washington, it has been found multiple times in the past. A swift response stopped the spread and potentially millions of dollars in damages.
-Emerald ash borer - The small, wood-boring beetle attacks and kills ash trees. The larvae burrow under the tree’s bark and eat the sapwood.
Once damaged, the sapwood can’t transport water and nutrients, causing the leaves and tree to die gradually. While not yet known to be in Washington, it is spreading westward from the eastern United States.
Spotted lanternfly - The piercing, sucking insect feeds on sap from a variety of trees including apples, cherries, grapes, plums and walnut, and also on hops. While not yet found in Washington, the lanternfly has been intercepted in California as a hitchhiker on goods coming from the eastern United States, where it is established.
Asian giant hornet - Not all insects in a tree are tree-killers, but they cause other problems. The hornet has been found in Whatcom County and kills honey bees.
Though not typically aggressive to humans, it will attack anything that threatens its colony, which usually is in the ground. It can sting multiple times and has powerful venom that can inflict serious injury or, in some cases, death.
People who find a suspected invasive insect are asked take a picture and send information on the Washington Invasives mobile app or website.
Photographs should show enough detail that an expert can verify the type. An object, such as a coin or pencil, should be placed next to the insect to indicate the insect’s size.
