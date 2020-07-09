OLYMPIA — State and federal officials and local beekeepers are asking people to keep their eyes open and report any sightings of Asian giant hornets.
“When it comes to preventing and stopping a new invasive species, we all have a role to play and this is a great example,” said Justin Bush, executive coordinator of the Washington Invasive Species Council. “The first detection of Asian giant hornet in the entire United States was made by an aware member of the public.
“Every other detection since has been made by everyday citizens. Being aware of new plants and animals or changes in your community and then letting the experts know if something seems like a problem can save thousands, if not millions of dollars, in damages.”
The bee-killer has been spotted in two different western Washington cities this year although they aren’t expected out in larger numbers until July or August. That’s when worker hornets become active and the queens stop leaving their nests.
Officials ask the public to report sightings as quickly as possible and give details of what they saw and where. Photographs are strongly encouraged if they can be taken safely.
If the hornet is dead, the state Department of Agriculture asks that it be saved for testing. Reports may be made using the department’s hornet watch report form, the WA Invasives reporting app or on the Washington Invasive Species Council’s website.
For those who wish to trap hornets on their own land and report results to the agency, the department has created citizen scientist trapping information.
When Asian giant hornet reports are confirmed by the department, additional traps likely will be placed in the area to help determine the exact location of an Asian giant hornet nest. Nests will be eradicated when found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.