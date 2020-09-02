Omak administrators brief community in Zoom session
OMAK – COVID-19 safety precautions mean “we’re rewriting public education across the nation,” Omak School District Superintendent Michael Porter told community members during a Zoom forum Aug. 24.
Nearly 90 people logged on to the meeting, which was recorded so others could watch later.
Porter and the district’s four building principals outlined the district’s school remote learning opening plan and also touched on COVID-19 concerns, Okanogan County case numbers and plans for reopening in-person classes.
Porter, who took the Omak district helm July 1 after Erik Swanson retired, convened a 55-member advisory committee whose members met remotely to study transportation, social needs of children, meals, employee safety, student needs and scheduling. He and the group also relied on information provided by state and local health officials, North Central Education Service District and other county superintendents.
Parents also were polled.
During the hour-long meeting, Porter outlined how coronavirus spreads and noted that “sadly, it’s become political. It’s become really challenging to discern” what’s true.
He said he’s read extensively on the subject, but also relied on advice from public health officials.
Okanogan County’s infection rate spiked in mid-July to more than 900 cases per 100,000 residents per rolling 14-day period. While there was a 5-8 percent positive test rate nationwide, Okanogan County’s grew to more than 30 percent.
The numbers of dropped since then – as of Aug. 28 for data through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 27 the rate was 182.5.
But that’s still far above the state and county’s 75-case incidence rate threshold for starting school under a hybrid plan with some online and some in-person instruction. The incidence rate of 75 translates to 32 new cases per 14-day period given the county’s population of about 42,000 people, he said.
Porter said county Health Officer Dr. John McCarthy and Lauri Jones, Okanogan County Public Health community health director, advised the district it could not do any in-person instruction until the adjusted rate falls below 32.
“This is an operational mandate, not a recommendation,” Porter said he was told.
During the summer, the district took a look at the abrupt closure of schools statewide and the resulting scramble for online instruction in an effort to do better in the fall.
“That was a little bit of chaos for everyone,” he said, noting the staff did its best. “It was completely unique for everybody.”
The district has contracted with Accelerate Education for online content, with district teachers presenting materials and supplementing them. The program will provide consistency throughout the year with the anticipated transition to in-person instruction or the need to return to an online format, he said.
Conferences are scheduled for Sept. 3-4 so parents and guardians can meet teachers, check out Chromebooks for students in third through 12th grades and iPads for kindergarten through second grade students. Instruction starts Sept. 8.
Those without Internet service are asked to contact the district office. Porter noted that public Wi-Fi spots are available, and said the district has ordered portable Wi-Fi units but they are on back order and will work only if an area has cellphone service.
USB flash drives containing lessons will be available for students with no Internet access.
Students will be required to keep a daily schedule, checking in with teachers via one of the online devices. Work will be graded.
Meals will be delivered to out-of-town students by bus, while in-town students are expected to pick up the grab-and-go meals at the nearest school. They don’t have to visit the school they attend, Porter said.
Schedules vary by school, but most instruction is planned in the mornings, with teachers available in the afternoon for individual question or small-group virtual meetings.
When it’s safe to start in-person instruction, the district plans to bring back small groups of students, known as cohorts, starting with the youngest, special needs and high-risk students. Temperature checks, masks, social distancing and handwashing will be required.
“If a student or staff member becomes ill, a cohort lets tracing be easier so we don’t have to close the entire school,” Porter said.
He acknowledged that the online model is problematic for some parents who work, but child care won’t be allowed in school buildings.
“We don’t have answers to that,” he said.
North Omak Elementary School Principal Jack Schneider said many things are uncertain, but the building motto this year is “Powerful learning, whatever it takes.”
The first couple weeks will allow students to get to know their teachers and become comfortable with technology.
“A robust academic program starts Sept. 21,” he said.
LeeAnn Schrock, East principal, said core content will be presented in the morning, with teacher office hours in the afternoon.
Some of the school’s Chromebooks are on back order, so third-graders may get iPads initially.
Ryan Christoph, middle school principal, said the planned schedule for all buildings takes into account possible screen time overload, so breaks are being built into the curriculum.
“We are cognizant of screen time,” said David Kirk, high school principal.
He said all seven class periods will be maintained, but on an alternating schedule Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will have all classes, but for shorter amounts of time.
He said the high school curriculum continues to be credit-based.
“The administration has put in a lot of time trying to think outside the box,” said Porter, who added that teachers also weighed in on reopening plans. “This is not the best situation. We want to return to normal and do it safely.”
In answer to a community member’s question, Porter said vaccinations still are required and state testing also is scheduled to happen next spring.
Special education, preschool and music classes will be offered. Teachers will contact families about those.
Sports are on hold for fall.
