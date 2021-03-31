OKANOGAN - Bill changes are slated for April 1 and the Okanogan County Public Utility District says it also needs to change the cost of power adjustment to reflect increased costs of power from 2019 to 2020.
Although the current adjustment will zero out April 1, final reports from December show that a $0.0006-per-kilowatt-hour increase will be needed to compensate for a $337,000 shortage in power costs for the PUD, said a utility announcement.
The PUD purchases power from Douglas County PUD’s Wells Dam, Bonneville Power Administration, Energy Northwest’s Nine Canyon Wind and on the open market when needed.
General Manager Steve Taylor told the board March 22 that the increase amounts to 60 cents for every 1,000 kilowatt-hour used. The average residential customer uses 1,400 kWh per month, or 84 cents per month on average.
Cost of power is adjusted once per year on April 1, based on actual comparisons year-to-year of the cost of power, according to Resolution 1737.
More information about the changes is available on the district website, www.okanoganpud.org.
In other business the board:
-Heard a staff presentation regarding a preliminary design-build Phase 2 proposal for the Enloe Dam safety dewatering construction project from the Max J. Kuney Co., in a guaranteed maximum price of more than $6.99 million.
-Heard that the moratorium on disconnections for non-payment was extended to July 31 by gubernatorial proclamation. Customer Service Supervisor Mindy Morris said the PUD has about $65,000-$70,000 in total arrears since March 2020.
Customer service has been contacting customers to get them assistance to pay bills. As additional COVID-related resources become available from federal and state programs, the PUD will see whether help is available to cover some of the bills.
-Heard that copper theft continues along certain burn areas in PUD territory, but that a BPA structure also was cut down. The damage caused an outage March 18 to the Nespelem area and part of Ferry County.
-Declared surplus a 1972 power transformer from the Oroville substation.
