OKANOGAN - Okanogan County Public Utility District commissioners approved the 2021 budget, which includes a 3.25 percent overall rate increase.
How the increase will affect each class of customers has yet to be determined.
The spending plan, approved Dec. 21, calls for expenditures of $48.9 million, revenues of $56.8 million and capital outlay of $35.3 million.
PUD staff members are using the PUD’s recent cost of service study to determine an equitable distribution, according to the utility.
Rate structures will be adjusted to show state public utility and privilege taxes on customer bills. The district pays about $2.8 million per year to the state in taxes, but bills currently do not designate them as a line item.
Residential customers will also see the two-tier structure of rates merged into one rate. The tiers are currently at about 4.5 cents for under 2,000 kilowatt-hours of monthly usage and 6.6 cents per kWh for usage more than 2,000 kWh.
The new single rate, which is yet to be determined, will simplify billing and will give relief to low- or fixed-income customers in the higher usage category, said the utility.
The board been considering rate increases to go into effect April 1, 2021, to keep up with increasing costs the district faces, including rebuilding aging and damaged infrastructure.
The approved budget also includes a 1.3 percent cost of living adjustment for non-union workers, in line with the Consumer Price Index.
In other business, the board:
-Observed Commissioner Scott Vejraska take his oath of office after being re-elected in November to a six-year term.
-Heard that retail power sales were $680,000 over the expected budget in October, making up for part of the year-long budgetary shortfall. Wholesale power sales were over budget in November by $155,000.
The district is now $617,000 under budget for total power sales, as opposed to $1.4 million the month before.
-Heard from Ron Gadeberg, director of power resources and broadband services, that broadband billed more than $285,000 Dec. 1, with 3,534 end users now on the fiber and wireless system.
-Heard that Douglas County PUD has announced an increase to its wholesale power rates, so the Okanogan County PUD expects to pay an additional $452,000 for calendar year 2021. The increase is part of an ongoing effort to fund upgrades and repairs at Wells Dam.
-Heard that the SolarWinds hack affecting multiple national agencies did not compromise Okanogan County PUD systems. The version of SolarWinds that monitors the PUD’s broadband network was not involved in the security breach.
-Authorized the General Manager Steve Taylor to execute a contract with McMillen LLC, doing business as McMillen Jacobs Associates for Enloe Dam owner’s adviser services through Dec. 31, 2021. The maximum amount is $268,694.
