OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Public Utility District commissioners plan to support keeping lower Snake River dams.
During their meeting May 28, commissioners considered the first reading of a resolution in support of the four dams.
The dams are the targets of state and federal studies regarding their benefits and the impacts of removing them.
According to the proposed resolution, the PUD receives 55 percent of its power from the federal Columbia River power system, of which the four dams are a part. They are four of 10 dams that keep the federal power system operating smoothly through automatic generation control, the board said.
Hydropower provides 70 percent of Washington’s renewable, carbon-free electricity. The entire Pacific Northwest’s electricity is 60 percent hydropower, keeping the region at nearly half the carbon emissions of other parts of the country.
Hydroelectric dams also provide electricity at a lower cost than most generation, provide irrigation for farmland, provide flood control, enable river navigation and recreation, and offer other benefits, commissioners said.
In recent studies, fish runs have improved dramatically with $17 billion in total spending on Bonneville Power Administration dams, including the four lower Snake River dams. Now, an average of 97 percent of young salmon successfully make it past the dams, and more projects are yet to come to improve fish passage and habitat.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s Southern Resident Orca Task Force recommends a study on the impacts of removing the dams, although there is already a federal study several years underway, the resolution states.
Money for the study is included in the state budget.
“The district supports the continued operations of the four Lower Snake River dams for the carbon-free, renewable, reliable, low-cost energy they provide making them an important component of a clean energy future,” the resolution says.
A second and final reading of the resolution is anticipated during the board’s June 10 meeting.
In other business, the board:
-Heard an update from legislative consultant Jim Rowland, who wrapped up the legislative session that ended April 28.
The state approved its two-year operating budget, a $52 billion spending plan. A real estate excise tax and a business and occupations tax were imposed, but not a capital gains tax.
Wildfire was a big topic, which resulted in a work group to deal with liability issues, policies, prevention and so on. General Manager Steve Taylor has volunteered to be part of the work group. A bill to fund wildfire suppression and prevention was not passed. It would have increased insurance premiums by 2 percent to raise the funds.
The 100 percent Clean Energy Bill passed to require non-carbon producing energy by 2045. The PUD is in compliance now, and will be able to meet the standards, according to Rowland.
Net metering has changed from allowing a minimum of half a percent of the PUD’s total load to 4 percent for utilities.
Utilities can build vehicle charging stations under the electrification of transportation legislation.
Broadband-related efforts created a statewide broadband office to expand access, especially to unserved and underserved areas. The state Public Works Board will now have a grant and loan program for the effort.
Through legislation, it is now a Class 3 felony to assault a utility worker while the person is performing his or her duties.
-Approved by a 2-1 vote, with Commissioner Scott Vejraska voting no, a resolution adjusting the compensation for General Manager Steve Taylor after his annual review this May. His salary is now set at $199,800.
-Heard updates from Operations Manager Randy Bird about the crews’ part of multiple designed and engineered projects that are underway, including replacing 40-plus-year-old underground lines in the Omak area, and some upgrades to other equipment.
He also reported that one of the job sites received a surprise audit from the state Department of Labor and Industries and passed the inspection with no violations.
