OKANOGAN – A rate increase is anticipated in the Okanogan County Public Utility District’s 2022 budget, the draft of which was presented to PUD commissioners during their Sept. 13 meeting.
The budget anticipates $60.6 million in revenue, including an average 3.75 percent revenue increase, with exact adjustments per customer class yet to be determined.
Also in the proposal are $50.7 million in expenditures, including the proposal to fill three vacant positions and meet increased demand for customer work with two new positions; $4.2 million in debt service, including the pay-off of 2016 bonds, and $21 million in capital projects, including the Okanogan-Brewster transmission line, Tonasket substation and other projects.
General Manager Steve Taylor said the budget margin is tight, so staff went back over the proposed budget again last week to cut another $600,000 in expenses. Most of the capital projects will be funded by a 2020 bond issue of just under $40 million.
The PUD has posted the budget and corresponding documents and information on its website, www.okanoganpud.org/budget. Budget meetings will be held in person, as health and safety restrictions allow, and via Zoom. Links will be posted online and on the PUD’s Facebook page closer to the meetings.
Planned budget meetings include:
-Sept. 27, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
-Oct. 11, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
-Oct. 25, 3 p.m., with possible final board approval.
In other business, the board:
-Heard that contractor Michels will begin rebuilding the Okanogan-Brewster transmission line Sept. 20. Work on the fire-damaged line had been set to begin in July, but the project was delayed when the Colville Confederated Tribes closed the reservation because of wildfire activity.
-Heard from Customer Service Supervisor Mindy Morris that fewer than 100 customer accounts are past due leading up to the Sept. 30 end of the state moratorium on disconnects. She said her biggest concerns are 33 accounts that are more than 90 days past due and account for more than $50,000 in unpaid bills.
Customer service representatives continue to work with customers and funding assistance agencies to help customers avoid disconnection.
-Approved a resolution setting the general manager’s compensation at $231,985 per year, effective Sept. 13.
-Set meetings for Oct. 11 and 25, Nov. 8 and 22, and Dec. 13 and 27.
