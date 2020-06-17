OKANOGAN – A new site is being added to the Okanogan County Public Utility District’s list of electrical substations.
PUD commissioners decided June 8 to purchase the substation near Chicken Creek to accommodate additional services and provide better reliability for the south county, said a PUD announcement.
The substation was built by Gebbers Farms, Brewster, and its staff approached the PUD about buying it. PUD staff performed financial and operational studies for acquiring the substation.
The purchase price is $2.3 million, based on the actual cost of constructing the substation.
PUD General Manager Steve Taylor said the district could not build the substation for that low a cost, and that it has already taken on about two megawatts of irrigation load off the Brewster substation, relieving circuit constraints.
The district will use a line of credit to purchase the substation. Because of the opportunities it opens for additional services, staff anticipates the substation will pay for itself.
In other business, the board:
-Heard that 14 of the 15 planned drive-up Wi-Fi hot spots are active, with the final expected at any time. Together, the hot spots have seen 660 unique users. All hotspots have been used, most on a daily basis.
The five most-used sites are the Wenatchee Valley College at Omak parking lot in Omak, Oroville substation, Okanogan Armory, Tonasket PUD office and Conconully hot spots.
The hot spots were added to help students with distance learning after the statewide shutdown of schools because of COVID-19.
-Heard from Taylor that the district is working through new guidance from the state on requirements regarding COVID-19 restrictions and impacts.
Although public utilities were already waiving late fees, making payment arrangements and not disconnecting customers because of non-payment, the state has extended its requirements on such actions until July 28, and added new requirements.
He said some customers have been confused by state messaging, thinking that they won’t have to pay their bills at all. Utilities across the state are trying to work with the state office to avoid damaging messages and maintain local control for public utilities to serve their communities.
The PUD currently has 301 accounts that would be due for disconnect, for a total of $54,600.
Assistance funds are available to help low-income families.
-Heard from Taylor that staff will work on a 2020 budget revision, reflecting the suspension of the rate increase originally budgeted for April 1 and other revenue losses or added expenses attributed to COVID-19.
-Heard from Director of Power Resources and Broadband Services Ron Gadeberg that April retail power sales were close to budget, being under by $3,653. May wholesale sales were $68,326 over budget.
With a mild winter bringing low retail sales, the overall year-to-date power sales revenue is about $1 million under budget.
-Heard from Gadeberg that telecommunications end users now total 3,252 and continue to be added. June followed the trend of the last few months of being the highest billing total for the district at just over $274,000.
The PUD sells broadband access to Internet service providers, who sell at retail to end users.
