OKANOGAN - Two weeks of events, featuring lots of goodies, are being offered by the Okanogan County Public Utility District to celebrate public power and customers.
During the week of Sept. 27-30, the PUD will host booths in four communities. Adults can get LED light bulbs if they didn’t already get theirs in the mail (while supplies last), and get other information.
They can also enter an online drawing for a tool kit on the PUD website.
Youngsters can get fun activity packs, and pick up or drop off coloring contest entries for kindergarten through fifth grade. All drawing and contest entries are due by Oct. 3.
Booths will be located:
-Monday, Sept. 27, 2-6 p.m., Brewster Marketplace.
-Tuesday, Sept. 28, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Omak Civic League Park (during the Okanogan Valley Farmers Market).
-Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2-6 p.m., Hank’s Market in Twisp.
-Thursday, Sept. 30, 2-6 p.m., Tonasket Triangle Park (during Tonasket Farmers Market).
During the week of Oct. 4-7, the PUD will announce winners of both the coloring contest and the tool kit on its website and Facebook page. Winners will be contacted directly. Youngsters will win a snap circuit kit and a few other items.
More information is as www.okanoganpud.org.
