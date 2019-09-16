OKANOGAN – A discussion about whether to end the Okanogan County Public Utility District’s conservation loan program is ongoing before the utility board.
The continuance, OK’d during the PUD board’s Sept. 9 meeting, is to allow for additional public comment.
The program has been a good service since 1996, according to staff, but participation has decreased the last few years.
Don Coppock, director of accounting, finance and administration/auditor, said the PUD would look at working with a financial institution if the program were to be brought back.
Commissioner Jerry Asmussen said articles about discontinuing the program were published only recently in local newspapers, so he suggested waiting until the Sept. 23 board meeting before making a final decision. Commissioners reported that they had not received any comments about the program so far.
The program had provided loans for PUD customers seeking energy-saving renovations on their homes, such as windows, heating-cooling systems and insulation. Anyone with an active loan or current application will still be processed as normal, PUD officials said.
The resolution currently sets Sept. 30 as the cutoff for any new applications.
Conservation incentive programs are not affected by the conservation loan program, and will continue.
In other business, the board:
-Congratulated Eric McKinney, journeyman lineman, on 10 years with the district. McKinney graduated from Avista’s pre-apprentice line school and worked for Avista in Spokane before joining the PUD in 2009.
He passed his journeyman lineman exam in 2011. He worked on the Oroville crew, then moved to the Okanogan crew in 2018.
-Heard that electronic bills through SmartHub have passed the 6,000 mark for July and August. The district saves on postage and mailing when customers go paperless.
-Learned the district received $73,000 in reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in August for costs related to the 2015 Okanogan Complex wildfires. To date, FEMA still owes approximately $562,000 to the district.
-Heard that August was a bit below budget on wholesale power sales. August is always a tight month, said Ron Gadeberg, director of power resources and broadband services. The District was purchasing power when it was expected to be selling power for the month.
Retail sales also were down for August, making the total amount of revenue for the year about $3.2 million under budget.
-Heard from Gadeberg that telecommunications services are picking up steady growth this year, and that a new, large customer likely will come on board in the next month.
