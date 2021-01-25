OKANOGAN – The company hired by the Okanogan County Public Utility District to deal with Enloe Dam is seeking a state construction storm water and waste discharge permit.
Max J. Kuney Co., Spokane, filed an application with the state Department of Ecology.
The project involves the potential to disturb up to 8.85 acres of soil for dam safety repair and maintenance construction activities, said the company.
The permit is “One of the many permits needed in the process at Enloe,” said PUD spokeswoman Sheila Corson. “Nothing new about it. We are intending to move forward with the safety inspection work there this year that we didn’t get to this past year.”
Comments may be made to the state Department of Ecology up to 30 days after Jan. 27.
Comments can be submitted to ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or Washington State Department of Ecology, attention Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater, P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.