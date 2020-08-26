OKANOGAN – More than a dozen free, drive-in Wi-Fi hot spots have been set up by Okanogan County Public Utility District to assist students and others who don’t have Internet access at home.
“There is no password – it is a free, open connection,” said PUD spokeswoman Sheila Corson. “We intend to keep them active as long as they are still useful, and it sounds like they will be for a while yet.”
Hot spot locations are:
-Brewster – Brewster Boys & Girls Club parking lot, 601 W. Cliff Ave.
-Carlton – Old Carlton Road at the 90-degree corner near Texas Creek Road.
-Conconully – Sit ‘n’ Bull parking lot, 308 N. Main St.
-Loomis – Loomis Community Church parking lot, 13 Palmer Ave.
-Malott – Malott Improvement Club parking lot, 123 School St.
-Methow – End of the pavement, South Main Street.
-Okanogan – Okanogan Armory parking lot, 71 Rodeo Trail.
-Omak – Wenatchee Valley College at Omak parking lot, 116 W. Apple Ave.
-Oroville – PUD substation parking lot near the soccer fields on 12th Avenue.
-Oroville – Swanson Mill Road, fire department, 474 Swanson Mill Road.
-Pateros – Across from Pateros Garden Apartments, 249 S. Dawson St.
-Tonasket – Crumbacher Road between Ponderosa and Oakes drives; PUD parking lot, 17 W.Third St.
-Twisp – Twisp Fire Station parking lot, 234 W. Second Ave.
Other hot spots also exist around Okanogan County.
NCW Libraries offers free Wi-Fi at all library locations seven days a week. A recent project extended Wi-Fi coverage up to a 600-foot radius around all library system buildings.
In Okanogan, free Wi-Fi is available in Legion Park and downtown on Queen Street. Omak offers free Wi-Fi in the RV park area of East Side Park.
Some restaurants also offer Wi-Fi to their customers.
