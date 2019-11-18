OKANOGAN – Engineering, construction and operations items were discussed during a continuation of the Okanogan County Public Utility District’s 2020 budget hearing Nov. 4.
Commissioners heard about proposed expenditures in those areas.
The main struggle for engineering and construction is recognizing the need to replace and upgrade equipment to reduce the risk of power outages, but balancing that with the need to minimize costs that would lead to large rate increases.
Construction Design Manager Allen Allie said some big projects have to be pushed back and stretched out, such as replacing the Okanogan-to-Brewster transmission line.
For 2020, redesign of the Tonasket substation has been delayed, partly because of the overall cost. Another factor is working with Bonneville Power Administration, which owns transmission lines into the substation. Either BPA needs to redesign its lines or sell the lines to the PUD to make the project work.
Enloe Dam’s dewatering safety inspection project will be another cause to delay other projects, as it will cost around $6 million to $7 million, but is a state-mandated inspection.
Allie listed several smaller projects that will get done, but said aging infrastructure is an issue for many utilities, and pushing projects back means more projects will keep coming up.
General Manager Steve Taylor said staff members have been working on spreading out high-cost projects to produce a minimal impact to ratepayers, but at the same time acknowledge the risks associated with not getting projects done.
The operations department also presented its proposed 2020 budget, which includes hiring a third mechanic to work on the 137 pieces of equipment in the district’s fleet. The work drives up overtime for current staff.
Operations Manager Randy Bird also requested a safety coordinator position. The person would train the safety committee and non-operations staff, and update, maintain and execute safety-related policies and procedures.
Operations Superintendent JD Adams said the district has more apprentices now than in many years, with four linemen apprentices and one meterman apprentice. Apprentices attend school on Saturdays in Spokane for much of the year, among other training programs.
Operations Superintendent Reid Rubert added that 29 of the operations employees require fire-resistant clothing because of the electrical hazards they face in regular work. The district provides an fire-resistant allowance of $1,500 for the employees’ first year, and $750 per year after that.
Standards are very strict to replace clothing that shows much wear, so most clothing lasts only one or two years, he said. A long-sleeved T-shirt costs about $60, pants $75 and a coat $300, for example.
Another evening board work session is planned at 6 p.m. Nov. 18, following the regular 3 p.m. board meeting. Presentations will be made by both the generation and power resource departments.
Earlier in the board meeting Nov. 4, the commissioners also:
-Lifted the moratorium in place since March 2018 on high-density load, since staff members have worked to prepare documentation and processes to deal with situations as they arise.
The process will include an application with a $750 fee to begin, then a process with engineers to determine where the PUD grid can support such high-density load customers.
One example would be a cryptocurrency miner, but Director of Power Resources and Broadband Services Ron Gadeberg said he doesn’t anticipate multiple new customers now that the moratorium is lifted.
-Heard from Nancy Neraas, bond counsel, and Jeb Spengler, public finance banker with Piper Jaffrey, on “Bonding 101” for the district. Spengler said the district has an A rating with Standard and Poors, and that bond rates are at a 10-year low now, making it a great time to borrow.
Neraas said the district typically has revenue debt – debt that is paid back solely from revenues of the utility.
-Heard from Taylor that the district will be looking into pole attachment rates - rent that is paid to the district from any other entity that attaches its equipment to PUD poles (such as telephone wires and equipment).
Other PUDs in the state recently have done cost studies and even raised their rates, and the district will look into its costs and conduct a pole audit to make sure records are accurate. The district receives about $110,000 per year in pole attachment fees.
-Heard from Accounting Manager Fred Burke that the district’s 2018 fuel mix report shows hydropower provided 85.4 percent of the district’s energy that year.
Nuclear provided about 6.4 percent, wind 4.2 percent, and other sources were combined in a new label called “market.”
Burke said coal, natural gas and other sources used to be broken out, but political movements led to the new and less specific market category being used. The fuel mix report is on the district’s website.
