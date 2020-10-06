OKANOGAN - Okanogan County Public Utility District officials are pondering whether to borrow up to $40 million to cover capital projects, including replacing the fire-damaged Okanogan-to-Brewster transmission line.
Board members discussed a proposed resolution during their Sept. 28 meeting and a Sept. 21 special meeting. The topic was taken up again during an Oct. 5 special meeting and will be discussed at the Oct. 12 regular meeting, which starts at 3 p.m. via Zoom. Log-in information will be posted on the PUD’s website.
Earlier in September, the board authorized staff to look into bonding up to $40 million to cover capital projects now that interest rates are low, but the amount borrowed could be less.
Regardless of how much is borrowed, the district has to make a plan to pay it back, said PUD officials. Both rate increases and use of the utility’s rate stabilization fund to ease rate increases were discussed.
As the PUD system is aging, more projects are becoming more critical, said utility officials.
With damage from the Cold Springs Fire, some projects have been accelerated.
The Okanogan-to-Brewster transmission line was due to be replaced over the next few years, but since the fire destroyed around 40 percent of it, that project will need to move quicker, General Manager Steve Taylor said at the Sept. 28 board meeting.
The rebuild will be to a higher standard to serve customer needs better, and would include steel structures and larger wire. Estimated cost is $9.5 million to $10 million, in addition to $4 million anticipated from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Another multi-million-dollar project is required safety measures, including a dewatering inspection, of Enloe Dam in 2021. The project was delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions this year.
The district also has prioritized rebuilding the Tonasket substation, which requires about $4.5 million to finish, and replacing several power transformers at other substations, which average about a half-million dollars each. These projects all will lead to better reliability and preventing major outages, said PUD officials.
The goal of past equity management plans was to cover regular replacements of poles and equipment through rates, and reduce how much was needed to bond in the future, Taylor said. To do that and be able to pay back what is bonded, the plan called for several small rate increases over the next few years.
Commissioners and staff emphasized the need to inform the public about possible increases in 2021. Although FEMA might come through for some of the cost of the transmission lines damaged in the Cold Springs Fire, the amount would not be enough to cover all the needs.
Chief Engineer Dan Simpson said the district is back to having all four outside transmission lines feeding the county, but the internal transmission lines still have damage. About 18-20 structures need replacing before winter, not counting those on the Okanogan-to-Brewster line.
In other business Sept. 28, the board:
-Approved a resolution to surplus telecommunications items, some of which will be sold at auction while others will be disposed of.
-Heard an update from staff member Matt Stevie, who has spent the last year representing public utilities on the state’s Disaster Resiliency Workgroup. Although his time on the group has ceased, a recommendation was made to the governor’s office to continue the work group.
There’s no word yet on its status.
