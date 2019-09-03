OKANOGAN - The Okanogan County Public Utility District is considering discontinuing its conservation loan program for customers.
The PUD board and staff discussed the program, which has been going 23 years, at its Aug. 26 meeting, citing low participation numbers in recent years as one reason to end the program.
The 55 loans still outstanding or any other applications in process would continue, but the PUD resolution proposes that no new loans be accepted after Sept. 30.
Don Coppock, director of accounting, finance and administration/auditor, said the program has served customers well in the past, but the program would need to be revised and the PUD would look into working with a financial institution if the program were brought back.
The board will consider the resolution a second time before possible approval at the Sept. 9 meeting.
Conservation loans helped customers fund energy-saving projects, such as windows, doors, insulation or heating and cooling systems.
In other business, the board:
-Congratulated Foreman Micah Somes on 15 years with the district.
Somes graduated from line construction school in April 2001 and worked for Avista while attending JATC apprentice school. He joined the PUD in 2004 as a lineman apprentice in Okanogan, and passed his journeyman lineman exam in September 2005.
He worked on the crew as a journeyman lineman until July 2018, when he became the 300 crew foreman.
-Heard updates on a few projects from Operations Manager Randy Bird.
Osmose crews started pole testing last week. Underground work is in process in the Crumbacher area. Crews are working on a new circuit to be fed out of the new Nespelem Valley Electric Chicken Creek substation, taking load off one of the Brewster circuits.
The district sold one of its surplus vehicles to Fire District No. 9.
A small fire in the furnace at the Omak office forced the Halon fire system to discharge on Thursday, leading to the office’s closure; the office was cleared and re-opened the next day.
-Approved a change order for Max J. Kuney Co. to continue advancing permitting of the Enloe Dam right bank dewatering plan. The change has a maximum cost of $20,000.
Staff expects to bring a maximum price for the full dewatering project to the board on Sept. 9.
