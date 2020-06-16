OKANOGAN - Okanogan County PUD offices will open to the public on Thursdays, June 18 and June 25.
Customers will be asked to maintain social distancing procedures.
Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
PUD offices have been closed to the public since March 17 to lessen exposure to COVID-19 for both customers and staff.
Since the closure, all offices have had plastic or glass barriers installed to protect from virus transmission, said a PUD announcement. Floors now have signs to mark six-foot distances.
Branch offices in Oroville, Tonasket, Twisp and Brewster will accommodate one customer at a time with social distancing requirements. Customers are asked to wait outside for their turn. The Okanogan office can accommodate multiple customers at once.
Staff continue to be available via phone or email from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Emergency services are available 24/7.
Offices will remain closed to the public and most staff on Fridays to allow additional cleaning and sanitation through Sept. 21.
PUD services are available via phone, email, Dropbox or through the SmartHub app or online program. Customers are asked to use those options when possible, said PUD officials.
Open office days beyond June 25 are yet to be determined. Updates will be posted on the district’s website and Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.