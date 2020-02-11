EAST WENATCHEE - An amendment to a 2018 agreement for operation of the Carlton Acclimation Facility was approved Feb. 3 by Douglas County Public Utility District commissioners.
The agreement is with Grant County Public Utility District. The amendment will extend the agreement for five years and defines the responsibilities of each party.
In other business, the board:
-Approved an amendment to the professional service agreement for consulting engineering services for the Wells Hydroelectric Project with Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
The change will extend the agreement’s termination date to Dec. 31, 2022, and is necessary to complete two outstanding tasks, PUD officials said.
-Set the next commission meeting for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Wells Hydroelectric Project.
