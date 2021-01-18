OKANOGAN – Purchase of six substation power transformers was approved Jan. 11 by the Okanogan County Public Utility District commission.
The $2.4 million purchase is part of the PUD’s ongoing effort to upgrade its infrastructure.
The district plans various capital projects throughout the system to keep up with aging equipment. Some of that critical equipment includes the power transformers, originally estimated to cost the district about $3 million, said PUD officials.
Nine bids were received for the project. Virginia Transformer submitted the lowest bid, said Systems Technician Kyle Richter. Bid amounts ranged from $2.4 million to $5 million.
The transformers will be received in installments, with some arriving this summer and others next spring.
In other business, the board:
-Heard that Energy Northwest has started a new internship program for third- or fourth-year engineering students. Chief Engineer Dan Simpson told the board the PUD has projects that could use the help of an intern this summer.
Participation would cost the PUD up to $8,000 for the program.
Energy Northwest will provide marketing materials, recruit students through career fairs and tailor interviews for possible candidates, and the PUD will perform final interviews and select the final candidate.
Not only will the program help the PUD with project preparation, but it also aims to garner more interest in power-related engineering careers among the students, said PUD officials. The field has had reduced interest in recent years.
-Approved the 2021 tree trimming contract with Asplundh Tree Expert Co., which submitted the only qualified bid received. The $800,000 tree trimming program removes vegetation from PUD rights of way to prevent outages.
-Heard that although wire thieves along the fire-damaged Okanogan-Brewster transmission line are no longer targeting private properties, they are still removing equipment and cutting down poles along the line.
-Declared as surplus of certain old and outdated equipment from the information systems department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.