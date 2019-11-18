EAST WENATCHEE – Douglas County Public Utility District commissioners approved a contract change for Wells Hatchery dirt pond reconfiguration and liner replacement.
The change, made Nov. 12, was necessary to address various constructability issues, including installation of screens, floats, alarms a retaining wall and additional electrical work.
The change order brings the total $2.61 million.
In other business, the board:
-Heard a report on the Douglas County Community Network. The network currently has 5,209 end users.
-Set the next meeting for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at the district's Wells Hydroelectric Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.