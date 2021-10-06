OKANOGAN – The 2022 budget hearing for the Okanogan County Public Utility District opened Sept. 27, with utility commissioners discussing possible impacts to the budget still ahead.
Since the previous meeting, the proposed draft budget has seen a few updates, including reducing one proposed staff member for 2022, according to the district. The draft budget and other supporting documents are posted on the PUD’s website.
The proposed budget anticipates $60.6 million in revenue, $50.7 million in expenditures, debt service of $4.2 million and capital outlay of $21 million.
Staff and the board discussed possible impacts of changes to the power market, which could result in price increases for power the PUD purchases. The utility will be required to purchase more power on the market while at the same time less power will be available, driving up prices to an extent that cannot yet be predicted, said PUD officials.
The board also discussed price increases from many distributors for equipment, construction costs and more.
Several staff members also shared more details from their departments’ budgets during an evening workshop.
The budget hearing is being continued from meeting to meeting. It must be approved by the end of the calendar year.
In other business, the board:
-Heard that there are about 20 customers left with more than $1,000 past-due balances on their accounts. More customers made arrangements for bill assistance programs and payment plans as the end to the disconnection moratorium approached Sept. 30.
Customer Service Supervisor Mindy Morris said about $70,000 is past due from a total of about 80 accounts. Staff continue to reach out, leaving messages door-to-door and calling with resource information.
-Heard that construction of the Okanogan-Brewster transmission line is underway, with steel poles being placed in the ground.
Much of the line was damaged or destroyed in the 2020 Cold Springs Fire.
-Briefly discussed that the PUD will have to review its commissioner district lines because of the census, as is required every 10 years. It is not yet clear whether any boundaries will need to change.
