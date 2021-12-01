OKANOGAN – A few adjustments may be made to Okanogan County Public Utility District commissioner district boundaries in light of population shifts noted in the U.S. Census.
Board members reviewed proposed changes to their districts at a Nov. 22 public hearing. The discussion will continue at the Dec. 13 meeting.
By law, the PUD must review its district boundaries every 10 years following the census to equalize the population in each commissioner district. A few adjustments were made in the Omak and Okanogan areas to account for changes in population levels.
One boundary line was adjusted, in an area with no residents, to align with school, hospital and county commissioner boundaries, said officials.
District maps can be viewed on the PUD website, www.okanoganpud.org.
In other business, the board:
-Approved a broadband application to the Washington State Broadband Office that seeks funding to bring fiber to homes in the Twisp, Pateros, Crumbacher and Malott areas. The application reflected a change in some of the original planning; Riverside and Aston Estates had been considered.
The PUD seeks just under $10 million, with the utility required to supply a 10 percent match.
-Heard a staff report regarding the clean energy implementation plan, a part of the Clean Energy Transformation Act of 2019. Although the PUD is in compliance with the target of 80 percent carbon-free by 2030 (the district is about 94% carbon-free now), it still needs to prepare a report about the transition to clean energy.
Additional reporting has been done and is yet to come. Staff sought public participation regarding vulnerable populations in the community in keeping with the requirements of CETA.
The plan will be considered for approval at the Dec. 13 meeting. It can be viewed on the PUD website.
-Heard that wholesale sales (as of October) are $142,000 behind budget; retail sales (as of September) are $462,578 above budget, making total power sales $319,917 better than budgeted.
-Heard that the PUD has installed 94 fiber connections through October this year, bringing the total fiber connections to 637, and the total of all end users – wireless and fiber - to 3,854.
