OKANOGAN - Once again, the vast majority of power in Okanogan County Public Utility District territory came from hydropower in 2020, said the utility.
About 83 percent came from hydropower. The PUD shared its 2020 fuel mix report at a Nov. 8 board meeting.
Other main sources of power were nuclear, nearly 7 percent from Columbia Generating Station, and wind, just under 4 percent, mainly from Nine Canyon Wind Project.
The PUD’s mix also involved 0.02 percent coal and 0.15 percent of natural gas, the only specified carbon sources in the mix.
The category “market” is of unspecified sources, and could include additional carbon sources, although it is likely mostly hydropower, the PUD said. Because it could be carbon, however, the state considers the 6 percent market category to be carbon.
With that in mind, the PUD is still considered nearly 94 percent carbon-free, which is well within the state’s goal of 80 percent carbon-free by 2030, the utility said.
The fuel mix report and comparisons from the past year and the state are posted on the PUD website, www.okanoganpud.org.
